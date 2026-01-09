Shahid Kapoor unveils bloody first look from Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘O’ Romeo’

Actor Shahid Kapoor appears in a rugged avatar in the first-look poster of his upcoming film O’ Romeo he shared on Friday.

The poster features Shahid dressed in an all-black ensemble, his face smeared with blood as he screams in rage. Tattoos, rings, and bracelets round off his look. The film’s title O’ Romeo appears in the center, with the release date displayed at the bottom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teaser is scheduled to release on January 10.

“Romeo O Romeo where art thou O’Romeo! Catch a peek into the world of #ORomeo. Out Tomorrow! #SajidNadiadwala presents. A @vishalrbhardwaj film

Releasing in cinemas 13th Feb 2026,” Shahid wrote on Instagram.

Directed by Vishaal Bhardwaj, the film also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary and Farida Jalal in key roles and will feature Disha Patani in a special appearance.

Shahid wrapped up filming O’Romeo in August 2025. He marked the occasion by penning a note on Instagram, expressing his excitement as he is collaborating with Bhardwaj for the fourth time.

Vishal and Shahid have previously collaborated on Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014) and Rangoon (2017).

O’Romeo marks Triptii’s first collaboration with Vishal and Shahid.

Shahid was last seen in Rosshan Andrrews’s Deva, where he shared the screen with Pooja Hegde. He will also be sharing the screen with Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in an upcoming sequel of Cocktail.