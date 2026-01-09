‘Biggest blockbuster’: First-day viewers predict record-breaking success for Prabhas-starrer ‘The Raja Saab’

Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab, which hit theatres Friday, is set to emerge as a blockbuster, predict first-day viewers, urging fans to experience the fantasy horror comedy in theatres instead of relying solely on reviews.

“Congratulations to your team...Raja Saab biggest blockbuster,” reads a post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

All pictures: X

“Avoid bad reviews and just enjoy the movie,” posted another fan.

Several X users heaped praise on the film’s climax and director Maruthi’s storytelling. The Raja Saab soundtrack, composed by Thaman S, was also appreciated by many.

“Recommend everyone go and watch the film in theatres. Last 40 mins is worth experiencing on big screen with Maruthi’s strong writing/execution, Prabhas’s performance and Thaman’s Music,” wrote an X user.

The film follows Raju aka Raja Saab (Prabhas) on his quest for his grandfather Pekamedala Kanakaraju (Sanjay Dutt), an exorcist believed to be living in exile. Zarina Wahab essays the role of Prabhas’s grandmother, Gangamma. Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar also play key roles in the film. Additionally, The Raja Saab marks the Telugu film debut of actress Malavika Mohanan.

“The only thing I’ll say — if you want a real opinion on Raja Saab, go watch it yourself...This movie is WAY better than what they’re saying,” wrote a first-day viewer on X.

Lauding Prabhas’s screen presence, another X user wrote, “The Raja Saab – First half was like a vintage commercial. From the hero’s introduction to the interval, it was superb.”

The Raja Saab is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment.