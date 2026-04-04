Platform 8 to premiere web series ‘Ichchepuran’ to celebrate Bengali new year

Platform 8 is set to premiere its upcoming Bengali web series Ichchepuran on April 10, ahead of the Bengali new year, the streamer announced on Saturday.

Directed by Haranath Chakraborty, the series explores themes of desire, destiny and moral choice through a narrative centred on human values and consequences. The concept and story have been developed by Iman Chakraborty. The screenplay has been written by Padmanabha Dasgupta.

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The series features Debraj Bhattacharya in the lead role of Apurba, alongside Ishani Sengupta, Korak Samanta, Shankar Debnath and Pradip Bhattacharya.

Ichchepuran follows Apurba, a modest insurance agent whose life revolves around supporting his family. His circumstances change dramatically after he comes into possession of a mysterious stone that appears to bring prosperity, but at a significant cost.

The narrative unfolds as he confronts ethical dilemmas and the consequences of his choices.

“The seed of Ichchepuran came from observing how even the simplest human desires can spiral into life-altering consequences. I wanted to explore how far a person can go when faced with the temptation of an easier destiny,” Iman Chakraborty said.

“Ichchepuran reflects the timeless human conflict between desire and consequence, rooted in a narrative that is both relatable and thought-provoking,” said Priyanka Bardia, director, Platform 8.

“Every character in the series has been thoughtfully crafted, and we hope to bring audiences a story that feels both unique and deeply engaging,” said Haranath Chakraborty.