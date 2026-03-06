Raha cheers for Team India with parents Alia-Ranbir, and other Bollywood stars at Wankhede

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s three-year-old daughter Raha Kapoor cheered for Team India from the Wankhede Stadium stands alongside other stars, including Varun Dhawan and Triptii Dimri, at the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between India and England on Thursday.

1 7 All photos: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kapoor daughter looked adorable in a Team India jersey, enjoying the match with her parents, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

2 7

Ranbir and Alia shared the VIP stand with businesswoman and philanthropist Nita Ambani at the match.

3 7

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate traditional ceremony in Mumbai. Later that year, on November 6, Alia gave birth to Raha.

4 7

Actors Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor were also present at the match on Thursday afternoon.

5 7

Varun and Anil worked together in the 2022 Raj Mehta film Jugjugg Jeeyo, which also stars Kiara Advani and Neetu Singh.

6 7 X

Border 2 actor Ahan Shetty attended the match along with his brother-in-law, cricketer K.L. Rahul.

7 7 Instagram

Actress Triptii Dimri sported a Team India jersey, which she paired with denims. The O’Romeo actress attended the match with her friends.

India beat England by seven runs to reach the T20 World Cup final.

Team India is now set to clash against New Zealand in the final on March 8.