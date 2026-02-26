Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna share glimpses of their dreamy haldi ceremony

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna on Wednesday shared glimpses of the haldi ceremony ahead of their wedding.

The couple will tie the knot on Thursday at a luxury hotel on the outskirts of Udaipur, with pre-wedding festivities spread over the preceding two days.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Deverakonda shared photos from the ceremony. One photo showed baskets of bright yellow and orange marigold petals with two wooden stools in the centre.

In another Story, the actor shared a close-up of personalised flower-shaped name placards — one reading Rushie, a nickname for Rashmika, and the other Vijay — placed among fresh lilies, roses and marigolds.

Similarly, Mandanna shared two pictures. The first one featured a round table covered in a yellow striped floral tablecloth and some chairs surrounding the table. The second image showed a decor element featuring an illustrated backdrop of two cartoon dogs wearing sunglasses, riding in a yellow convertible under a tree.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made at and around the hotel venue. Private bouncers as well as police personnel have been deployed to ensure security during the wedding festivities.

On Tuesday, Vijay and Rashmika shared pictures suggesting they played a friendly cricket match with friends at the hotel premises, which they named the ‘VIROSH Premier League’.

The couple have worked together on films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. They publicly confirmed the relationship only recently in a social media post announcing their wedding.