‘Phera’ review: Sanjay Mishra’s makes a memorable Bengali debut in a tender story about belonging

Sanjay Mishra has built a career out of playing ordinary people with authenticity. Whether in comedy, drama or character-driven cinema, he has always had a knack for disappearing behind his character. The veteran actor makes his Bengali film debut in Phera as Pannalal Chatterjee, a widowed father navigating loneliness and the changing realities of modern life.

And Mishra delivers a performance that is perfectly in tune with the film's emotional core.

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Directed by Pritha Chakraborty, who returns to filmmaking nearly seven years after Mukherjee Dar Bou, Phera tells a story that will feel familiar to many. It explores a reality that countless families live with today: children moving away from home in search of better opportunities while parents remain behind, holding on to the lives and places they have always known.

The narrative follows the complicated relationship between Pannalal and his son Palash (Ritwick Chakraborty). Their bond is neither openly hostile nor particularly warm. It exists in a space shaped by years of silence, disappointment and unmet expectations. Palash carries resentment towards a father he believes failed to provide adequately for the family, while Pannalal struggles to connect with a son whose life has become increasingly distant from his own.

When an accident leaves Pannalal injured, circumstances force the two men to spend time together. The film uses this situation to quietly examine the emotional gaps that have grown between them over the years.

The beauty of Phera lies in the laidback approach. Instead of melodramatic confrontations, the film dwells in the quieter, mundane moments. Understanding between the father and son develops gradually through everyday interactions and awkward conversations. The film finds its strength in honest writing and nuanced performances.

Mishra is exceptional throughout. He brings warmth, vulnerability and relatability to Pannalal, making him feel like someone many viewers may recognise from their own lives. Ritwick Chakraborty matches him scene for scene, portraying Palash's frustrations and emotional conflicts with remarkable restraint. Together, they create a relationship that feels very close to home.

The supporting cast also play their part in enriching the story. Sohini Sarkar, Priyanka Sarkar, Pradeep Bhattacharya and Subrat Dutta all leave an impression.

Among the film's most touching aspects is the bond that develops between Pannalal and Snigdha (Sohini Sarkar). The relationship grows naturally, never feels forced, reminding viewers that meaningful connections can emerge at any stage of life.

And an undercurrent of loneliness runs quietly beneath the surface. Almost every character in the film is carrying some form of emotional isolation. Whether it is Pannalal, Palash, Snigdha or even the people they encounter along the way, everyone seems to be searching for connection while trying to make peace with their circumstances.

And as we exit the theatres, the film makes us wonder, what do we really mean when we say ‘home’.