Many underage children watching A-rated horror flick ‘Obsession’: Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta

YouTuber Curry Barker’s feature directorial debut Obsession is being watched by many underage children despite its A-rating, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta said on Saturday.

Taking to X, Gupta said he had recently gone to watch a newly released Malayalam film and found himself to be the only person in the auditorium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, his son was watching Obsession in a neighbouring screen, where the hall was packed with young viewers, many of whom appeared to be underage.

“It’s amazing how this film is sensation all over,” he wrote.

While some X users speculated that Gupta had gone to watch Kattalan, others questioned how underage children were being allowed to watch Obsession despite its A certification in India.

Released in India on May 29, Obsession follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a music store employee who acquires a supernatural object that grants him his wish for his childhood friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette) to fall in love with him.

The wish soon takes a terrifying turn, leading to horrifying consequences. Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless and Andy Richter also feature in supporting roles in the film.

Reportedly made on a budget of USD 750,000, the horror film has earned over USD 100 million worldwide since its release in the US two weeks ago.