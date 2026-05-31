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regular-article-logo Sunday, 31 May 2026

Many underage children watching A-rated horror flick ‘Obsession’: Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta

Gupta also described the Curry Barker-directed horror tale ‘sensation all over’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 31.05.26, 02:36 PM
A still from ‘Obsession’

A still from ‘Obsession’ File Picture

YouTuber Curry Barker’s feature directorial debut Obsession is being watched by many underage children despite its A-rating, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta said on Saturday.

Taking to X, Gupta said he had recently gone to watch a newly released Malayalam film and found himself to be the only person in the auditorium.

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Meanwhile, his son was watching Obsession in a neighbouring screen, where the hall was packed with young viewers, many of whom appeared to be underage.

“It’s amazing how this film is sensation all over,” he wrote.

While some X users speculated that Gupta had gone to watch Kattalan, others questioned how underage children were being allowed to watch Obsession despite its A certification in India.

Released in India on May 29, Obsession follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a music store employee who acquires a supernatural object that grants him his wish for his childhood friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette) to fall in love with him.

The wish soon takes a terrifying turn, leading to horrifying consequences. Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless and Andy Richter also feature in supporting roles in the film.

Reportedly made on a budget of USD 750,000, the horror film has earned over USD 100 million worldwide since its release in the US two weeks ago.

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