‘Grateful I get to do life with you’: Naga Chaitanya wishes wife Sobhita Dhulipala on her 34th birthday

Actor Naga Chaitanya had a simple but heartfelt message for his wife, actress Sobhita Dhulipala, on her 34th birthday — he is grateful to be doing life with her.

“Happy birthday my lady @sobhitad. Grateful I get to do life with you,” he wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

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The carousel includes stills of Sobhita and their candid photographs.

Sobhita and Chaitanya tied the knot on December 4 last year in a traditional Telugu ceremony at Annapurna studios, which is owned by the latter’s family in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills.

The wedding was attended by Chaitanya’s father, actor-producer Nagarjuna Akkineni, his wife Amala Akkineni, his younger son Akhil Akkineni and other family members.

Sobhita and Chaitanya began dating in 2022 and got engaged on August 8, 2024, in Hyderabad.

On the work front, Sobhita was last seen in the Telugu-language crime thriller Cheekatilo. Chaitanya, on the other hand, is gearing up for his upcoming film Vrushakarma.