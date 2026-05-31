MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 31 May 2026

‘Grateful I get to do life with you’: Naga Chaitanya wishes wife Sobhita Dhulipala on her 34th birthday

Sobhita and Chaitanya tied the knot on December 4 last year in a traditional Telugu ceremony at Annapurna studios, which is owned by the latter’s family in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills

Entertainment Web Desk Published 31.05.26, 01:45 PM
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Instagram

Actor Naga Chaitanya had a simple but heartfelt message for his wife, actress Sobhita Dhulipala, on her 34th birthday — he is grateful to be doing life with her.

“Happy birthday my lady @sobhitad. Grateful I get to do life with you,” he wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The carousel includes stills of Sobhita and their candid photographs.

Sobhita and Chaitanya tied the knot on December 4 last year in a traditional Telugu ceremony at Annapurna studios, which is owned by the latter’s family in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills.

The wedding was attended by Chaitanya’s father, actor-producer Nagarjuna Akkineni, his wife Amala Akkineni, his younger son Akhil Akkineni and other family members.

Sobhita and Chaitanya began dating in 2022 and got engaged on August 8, 2024, in Hyderabad.

On the work front, Sobhita was last seen in the Telugu-language crime thriller Cheekatilo. Chaitanya, on the other hand, is gearing up for his upcoming film Vrushakarma.

RELATED TOPICS

Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Navy ready for China-Pakistan 'two-front' challenge, says Chief Admiral Tripathi

The remarks come amid the growing presence of China's PLA Navy in the Indian Ocean region and Beijing's deepening maritime cooperation with Islamabad, including the transfer of submarine capabilities and the modernisation of the Pakistani Navy
Abhishek Banerjee treatment pressure Mamata Banerjee
Quote left Quote right

There was pressure from above, and treatment was not being provided properly to Abhishek

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT