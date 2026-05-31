Madhuri Dixit defends Aishwarya Rai Bachchan against trolling over her Cannes appearance

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit has come out in support of her Devdas co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after the latter was targeted by social media users over her Cannes red carpet look.

Madhuri said Aishwarya has made India proud through her achievements and should not be judged based on her appearance.

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Aishwarya, a regular at the Cannes Film Festival for more than two decades, became the target of online trolling and body-shaming after images and videos from the 2026 event circulated on social media.

Speaking to PTI, Madhuri said Aishwarya has built a legacy by representing India on the global stage and that comments focused on her appearance send the wrong message to young people.

“She has been going there for 20 years. She has done the whole country proud. She is a global star. As a Miss World, she has done so much for the country. You cannot reduce her to a number on a scale or a number on the dress or the size or a number on the calendar years. You cannot reduce her to that. She is beautiful. She looks beautiful but she is beautiful inside,” Madhuri said.

Madhuri and Aishwarya worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period romance drama Devdas, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan.

Aishwarya first attended Cannes in 2002 for the premiere of the film alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Her appearance in a traditional yellow saree on the red carpet drew widespread attention and she has since become one of India’s most recognisable faces at the festival.

Madhuri criticised the negative discourse surrounding Aishwarya’s 2026 appearance.

“I think people have to realise that when you do these kinds of comments, what kind of message are you sending to the youngsters today? That your worth is on how you look, not on your achievements. I think this is a completely wrong message being sent,” she said.

The actor also weighed in on the broader culture of online criticism. According to Madhuri, social media has amplified the ability of people to comment on public figures.

“Even earlier, there were people like that. Those who comment, they didn't have a means to comment. But today, they have the means,” she said.

Madhuri will next be seen in Maa Behen, a dark comedy also featuring Tripti Dimrii, influencer Dharna Durga and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on June 4.