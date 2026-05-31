Saket building collapse: Death toll rises to four; CM visits site, orders magisterial probe

1 5 NDRF and police conduct a rescue operation after a three-storey commercial building collapsed on Saturday evening near the Saket Metro station, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 31, 2026. PTI picture

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The death toll in the collapse of a three-storey commercial building near Saket Metro station in south Delhi has risen to four, while many others were rescued and admitted to hospital, an official said on Sunday.

The building on Western Marg in the Saidulajab area collapsed on Saturday evening. The structure housed a coaching institute, cafes and offices, while construction work was reportedly underway on the upper floor at the time of the incident.

"Total four people have died in the incident. Rescue operation is underway," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal told PTI.

2 5 Debris scattered around after a three-storey commercial building collapsed on Saturday evening near the Saket Metro station, in New Delhi. PTI picture

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday visited the site of a building collapse, as the government ordered a magisterial inquiry and registered a criminal case into the incident.

The FIR has been lodged at Mehrauli Police station, while the inquiry will be conducted under the supervision of the South District Magistrate on the the chief minister's directions.

3 5 Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during a visit to the site. PTI picture

Two MCD engineers suspended in connection with the collapse incident.

Locals claimed that more people could still be trapped under the debris of the collapsed building. Gupta said search operations were being carried out carefully by the concerned agencies.

Residents also raised concerns over rampant unauthorised construction and inadequate safety measures in several buildings in the area.

"Action will be taken against all unauthorised buildings and the officers responsible for them," the chief minister said.

4 5 Police personnel stop people from entering the cordon off area. PTI picture

The police said the building was reduced to rubble, with debris crashing onto an adjoining tin shed canteen frequented by students preparing for medical entrance examinations.

All the injured were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

A multi-agency rescue operation involving the NDRF, DFS, DDMA, Delhi Police and local volunteers continued through the night.

Rescue teams deployed heavy machinery, hydraulic cutters, victim-location cameras and sniffer dogs to search for those trapped beneath the debris.

The operation was concluded after all trapped persons were accounted for, officials said.

The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained. Authorities have initiated an inquiry into the incident.

5 5 Security personnel during a demolition drive to remove encroachments along a road, in Shalimar Bagh area, New Delhi, Sunday, May 31, 2026. PTI picture

Delhi lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu in a post on X said that multi-agency search and rescue operations were continuing and instructions had been issued to ensure all necessary medical assistance and immediate relief for those affected.

Delhi home minister Ashish Sood said rescue operations were being conducted on an urgent footing, with all agencies working in close coordination to safely evacuate anyone trapped and provide immediate assistance to affected families.

"Every available resource has been deployed, and efforts are continuing without interruption," he said.

He added that the situation was being closely monitored, and that the administration remained committed to providing timely relief, support and all necessary assistance.