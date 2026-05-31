'My first friend': Jamie Lee Curtis remembers sister Kelly Lee Curtis after her death

Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis remembered her late sister and actor Kelly Lee Curtis, describing her as her first friend and lifelong confidant.

Kelly, known for roles in "The Devil's Daughter" and "The Sentinel", among others, died on Saturday, aged 69.

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Jamie shared a post on her Instagram handle, which featured a picture of the late actor and said she will be remembered for her "generosity, fierce opinions, endless curiosity". A warm aloha to my older sister, Kelly Lee Curtis. She passed away this morning. In her home. In nature. At peace.She was my first friend and lifelong confidant.

"She was jaw-droppingly beautiful, and a talented actress. She played a mean game of hearts, collected turtles, loved her family, nature, music, thrifting, travel, Facebook, and Pokémon Go. She was proud of her Danish roots and Hungarian Jewish ancestry and was a devoted American patriot," she wrote.

"She will be remembered for her loving generosity, fierce opinions, endless curiosity, unique style, and her powdered, almond, crescent cookies at Christmas, hence her name, Auntie Cookie," she added.

On Sunday, the actor shared another post, which featured her alongside Kelly.

Kelly made her acting debut in the 1958 action-adventure film "The Vikings", which starred her parents, Hollywood stars Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. Her role in the 1991 Italian horror film "The Devil's Daughter" served as a breakthrough for her.

The late actor later made a directorial debut with the documentary "Marby Jets Are Go", which released in 2018. It was co-directed by her husband, John Marsh.

Her last work is "Curling in Stanley", which released in 2019.







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