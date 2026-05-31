The Great Indian Bizarre: BJP protests against Cockroach Janta Party, convict walks out using forged SC order, laddoos became 'halwa'

Bihar Police frisked at gangster’s gate

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Bihar saw the introduction of a new law and order procedure this week when a police raid in Mokama region appears to have begun with officers first obtaining clearance from the very premises they had arrived to search.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows policemen allegedly being frisked before entering the residence of suspected members of the Sonu-Monu gang.

The footage opens with a young boy in a vest patting down an armed policeman at the entrance while several other officers wait nearby for their turn. One officer is reportedly directed to have his pockets checked before being permitted to proceed.

Any lingering confusion over who was in charge is quickly resolved.

"Aap dono sipahi idhar aaiye, line mein lagiye..." a woman can be heard instructing the officers. The constables complied.

The raid followed a firing incident in Nauranga Jalalpur village that police say stemmed from a dispute over a social media post. Officers had arrived at the residence of an alleged criminal figure to conduct searches and make arrests.

Instead, the operation briefly evolved into a reciprocal inspection exercise.

The incident has since triggered disciplinary action. Patna SSP Kartikeya Kumar Sharma suspended the station house officers of Panchmahla and Hathidah police stations, noting that the conduct of the police during the raid was unsatisfactory.

Slippers, spray and slogans: BJP supporters protest against Cockroach Janata Party

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The Modi government may have adopted silence as its preferred strategy and decided to wait out the virality of the Cockroach Janata Party, but some BJP supporters in Karnataka appear to have chosen a more hands-on approach — armed with slippers and insect spray.

A protest targeting the viral Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has caught the internet's attention after a video from Karnataka's Mandya district showed a group of men launching what could only be described as a full-scale anti-cockroach operation.

The widely shared clip shows several individuals wearing BJP shawls assembling in a public area around a box packed with live cockroaches.

What followed looked less like a political demonstration and more like a pest-control campaign. Protesters opened the container, sprayed insect repellent into it and, for good measure, some participants began swatting the insects with slippers.

The unusual spectacle has added another chapter to the bizarre rise of the internet-born Cockroach Janata Party, whose popularity has fuelled heated debates online.

Supporters view the movement as a satirical expression of public frustration with mainstream politics, while critics insist it remains little more than a social media fad. Either way, few political movements can claim to have inspired an opposition protest involving both bug spray and footwear.

Bihar Police opts for quality control over seizure

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Social media has called this the most unexpected product review session after a police team reportedly arrived to seize allegedly illegal liquor, only to allegedly end up conducting a hands-on 'quality inspection' of the evidence.

In Bihar, alcohol is strictly prohibited under the law and according to this viral video, officers reached the scene ready for a strict enforcement operation and seized the illegal bottles.

However, the investigation took a surprising turn when some of the confiscated bottles were allegedly sampled on-site.

Many say that the incident highlights the challenges of enforcing prohibition laws and implementing them effectively on the ground.

Social media users wasted no time reacting. Comments flooded the internet, with many joking that the officers were ' friendly police' while others called it 'operation quality check'.

Rs 1 lakh accident cover as wedding return gift

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Every wedding promises a lifetime of security for the bride and groom.

A wedding in Maharashtra recently extended that promise to almost an entire village, turning the matrimonial event into one of the state’s most successful welfare schemes.

During the marriage celebrations of Siddheshwar Pethkar and Manjusha Pethkar in Nanded district, the groom's family arranged accident insurance coverage for nearly 3,500 residents.

The move has caused considerable admiration as well as confusion among citizens accustomed to weddings serving exclusively food.

Bahadurpura, located in Kandhar tehsil, has over 3,600 names on its voter list. According to the family, almost everyone has now been covered under the scheme.

The policy covers deaths caused by accidents including snake bites, lightning strikes, animal attacks, road accidents and mishaps during routine work in rural India.

The idea came from the groom's elder brother, Anup Pethkar, who said he had witnessed families struggle financially after sudden accidents.

This was not the family's first attempt at combining celebration with risk management.

Anup previously organised an insurance-and-helmet camp that insured around 900 people in a single day. During his own wedding, guests reportedly went home with helmets.

Bride Manjusha described the initiative as a small gift to the village. The gesture drew widespread praise online, with many users noting that the family had delivered tangible public welfare without announcing a committee, unveiling a plaque or promising a feasibility study.

‘Majnu Bhai School of Art’

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Patna may have just discovered its very own Picasso.

Unfortunately for Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, social media users believe the artist may have studied at the “Majnu Bhai School of Fine Arts”.

A portrait gifted to Choudhary by builder Sanjeev Shrivastav during a recent meeting has gone viral online, with the artwork triggering an avalanche of jokes, memes and comparisons to one of Bollywood's most legendary comic creations — the infamous "Majnu Bhai painting" from the 2007 Bollywood cult classic Welcome.

For the uninitiated, Majnu Bhai, played memorably by Anil Kapoor, was a gangster with artistic ambitions whose masterpiece featured a donkey standing triumphantly on top of a horse. The painting became one of Indian cinema's most enduring memes, symbolising the kind of confidence that remains completely unaffected by artistic reality.

Many social media users felt Shrivastav's portrait belonged in the same distinguished gallery.

Shrivastav, identified in reports as a builder, had posted photographs of his meeting with Choudhary on Instagram on Tuesday.

The pictures showed him presenting several gifts to the chief minister, including the now-viral portrait. What really caught the internet's attention, however, was Choudhary's reaction in the photograph.

Several users remarked that the chief minister appeared visibly confused while examining the artwork, as though he too was trying to solve the mystery of exactly who the portrait was supposed to depict.

The image quickly spread across social media, with users zooming in, offering guesses and reviving Welcome references that refuse to die nearly two decades after the film's release.

While the Instagram post remains online, users noted that the specific photograph showing the portrait presentation appeared to have vanished amid the flood of reactions.

The Indian Youth Congress joined the fun by posting a close-up of the artwork on X alongside the caption: "Guess Who?", a question that many users seemed genuinely interested in answering.

"Majnu Bhai would be proud," one user wrote. "A Bihar construction company director met CM Samrat Choudhary, gifted him this portrait masterpiece with full confidence, and then proudly posted all four photos on social media."

Andhra Pradesh father verifies groom’s traffic record

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Move over caste compatibility, horoscope matching, family background checks and awkward tea-time interviews, Indian marriages may have yet one more criterion.

A father in Andhra Pradesh appears to have invented what social media might soon call the most practical matrimonial screening test in India: the traffic challan verification.

In a move that would make both traffic police and road-safety campaigners proud, a 55-year-old man from Kakinada district approached the police not to report a crime, but to investigate the driving record of his prospective son-in-law before giving the green signal for his daughter's marriage.

According to police, the man wanted to know whether the prospective groom had a history of repeatedly collecting challans like loyalty points. After all, if someone treats red lights as mere suggestions, what other life rules might they consider optional?

Armed with the registration numbers of the groom's car and two-wheeler, he walked into the Rayudupalem Traffic Police office on Tuesday.

His theory was that driving behaviour reveals far more about a person's character than carefully rehearsed answers during arranged-marriage meetings.

Police officials, who are more accustomed to complaints about traffic violations than marriage proposals, were surprised by the unusual request.

"The man wanted to know whether the prospective groom had been involved in cases such as rash driving, drunken driving or repeated traffic violations. We appreciated his sense of responsibility," an official said.

After checking the records, police delivered the verdict every prospective groom would want to hear: no pending challans and no serious traffic violations.

The only question now is whether traffic challan history will soon become a standard item alongside salary, education and horoscope in Indian marriage negotiations.

Convict walks out using forged SC order

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In Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison a life convict (Shankar A) managed to walk out of jail on November 13, 2018 after presenting documents that appeared to be a Supreme Court order—documents that were later discovered to be completely forged. He even paid a fine of Rs 10,000 during his release.

The convict had been serving a life sentence in a 2001 kidnapping-for-ransom case.

The police have registered a fresh FIR on May 20 against the convict and others involved, charging them with forgery, cheating, and related offences, however, the question is did the police not verify the document properly?

According to an internal probe, believing the paperwork to be genuine, jail officials processed the release.

However, years later, during a routine verification and internal review, prison authorities began rechecking old release records and the inconsistency was revealed.

Eight years later after the convict fled the jail using fake documents, the police are also on a manhunt to trace the convict again and investigate whether any internal lapses or external help enabled the escape.

Officials say the case has exposed serious gaps in verification procedures within the prison system, raising questions about how such high-level fake documents managed to trigger a prison release.

A box of laddoos that became 'halwa'

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Delhi’s relentless summer heat appears to have unlocked a new culinary innovation: self-transforming sweets.

A viral video has left social media in splits after a woman opened a freshly bought box of laddoos, only to discover that the traditional round sweets had melted into what looked suspiciously like barfi—or, as some users argued, straight-up halwa.

Filming the sugary disaster, the woman exclaimed, “Guys, papa laddoo leke aaye aur yeh saare pighal gaye,” while pointing to the ghee-soaked mass that once had ambitions of being laddoos.

Her mother blamed Delhi’s unforgiving weather, prompting the daughter to deliver the punchline that won the internet: “Inki ab barfi banegi, mummy.”

The clip quickly went viral as Delhi-NCR continued to battle temperatures nearing 46°C, with authorities issuing heatwave alerts and advising residents to stay indoors.

Social media users wasted no time turning the melted sweets into a meme fest. “Spoon toh dena chahiye tha,” joked one user, while another suggested, “Drink it with some ice and milk.” Others upgraded the dessert’s identity from “ladoo ka halwa” to “ladoo shake” and “summer special cake.”

One commenter summed up the evolution perfectly: “Ladoo ❌ barfi ❌ Halwa ✅.”

As north India swelters through another brutal heatwave, the viral clip has become the unofficial mascot of summer 2026—proof that in Delhi, even sweets are struggling to keep it together.

SUV rips through movie theatre screen leaving audience shocked

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Movie theatres have spent years trying to make cinema more immersive.

There have been larger screens, surround sound, reclining seats, 3D glasses and even moving chairs.

One theatre, apparently dissatisfied with these modest innovations, appears to have experimented with introducing an actual SUV into the viewing experience.

A viral video that has amassed nearly 50 million views shows what may be the most aggressive example of audience engagement ever recorded. The footage begins innocently enough, with moviegoers watching a scene in which a vehicle appears to be speeding toward the camera.

Moments later, a real Mahindra Scorpio bursts through the cinema screen from behind, reducing the boundary between fiction and reality to several square metres of torn fabric.

The vehicle crashes into the auditorium as stunned audience members scramble for cover. Dust, debris and fragments of the shattered screen rain down over the front rows, creating what theatre management would likely classify as an "unexpected premium experience."

Social media users have spent days debating whether the clip is genuine, AI-generated, a marketing stunt or evidence that action films have finally become self-aware.

The video's popularity may stem from the fact that it captures a universal fear. Every moviegoer has wondered what would happen if something on the screen suddenly entered the real world. Usually, the answer involves superheroes or dinosaurs. Few expected it to be a Scorpio.

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