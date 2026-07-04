Peter Mullan and Rebecca Lucy Taylor join cast of 'Mountain'

Veteran actor Peter Mullan and Rebecca Lucy Taylor are set to feature in "Mountain".

The film also features Iwan Rheon, known for "Game of Thrones". It is directed by Celyn Jones, whose credits include projects such as "The Almond and the Seahorse", featuring Rebel Wilson, and "Madfabulous", among others.

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The shooting of the film is set to take place in Anglesey, North Wales, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

The film is set in 1980s Wales where GG (essayed by Seth Isaac Thomas), a neglected, young boy, is searching for friendship and community. Mullan features as Bill, who lives in isolation on the mountain.

"Their lives collide by chance forming a brief but enduring connection. Proving that, even though the world can appear cruel, life is inherently good and will find a way to survive," reads the official logline.

"When I read the script, I emailed Celyn and said, ‘You made me cry, I’m in...It will be great for us to work together again and in such a beautiful part of the world too," Mullan said in a statement.

Jones said although the film is fiction, it is deeply personal as it carries emotional themes and humour. "I’m honoured to bring a world class team, on both sides of the camera, to my home town of Holyhead on Anglesey... I’m really looking forward to bringing it to life and sharing the cinematic beauty of home with the world," he said.

The film is produced by Nadia Jaynes, Sean Marley and Rachel Richardson-Jones. Paul Baker is serving as an executive producer in the film.

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