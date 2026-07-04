Alia Bhatt, Sharvari starrer spy drama ‘Alpha’ crosses Rs 10-crore-mark worldwide on Day 1

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has opened to a worldwide gross collection of Rs 16.1 crore on its first day in theatres, according to trade tracking website Sacnilk.

The action thriller earned an estimated Rs 11.1 crore gross in India and Rs 5 crore from overseas markets on Friday, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 16.1 crore. The film’s estimated domestic net collection stands at Rs 9.25 crore.

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Directed by Shiv Rawail and backed by Yash Raj Films, Alpha marks the first female-led film in the studio's interconnected Spy Universe.

The film follows two elite agents, played by Bhatt and Sharvari, as they undertake a high-stakes mission against a formidable adversary portrayed by Bobby Deol. The cast also features Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role, while Hrithik Roshan makes a special appearance, reprising his role as super-spy Kabir Dhaliwal.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar-led Welcome To The Jungle has minted Rs 4.50 on its second Friday at the box office, taking its total worldwide gross of Rs 143.72 crore.

Welcome to the Jungle is the third instalment in the Welcome franchise following Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015). The film marks Akshay Kumar's return to the franchise after he did not feature in Welcome Back.

The film revolves around a group of flop actors and film crew whose paths cross with a dreaded terrorist gang in a border-area jungle. What begins as a film-shoot-like operation soon turns into a series of absurd misadventures.

Akshay leads an ensemble cast of over 30 actors, including Suneil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, among others.