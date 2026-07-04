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regular-article-logo Saturday, 04 July 2026

Chandrima Bhattacharya resigns as Trinamool Bengal chief amid Mamata Banerjee faction crisis

Bhattacharya was named state president at the party's national working committee meeting held at Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence on June 5, replacing senior leader Subrata Bakshi

PTI Published 04.07.26, 02:34 PM
Mamata Banerjee and Chandrima Bhattacharya

Mamata Banerjee and Chandrima Bhattacharya at a press conference after presenting the Bengal state budget for the financial year 2026-27 in West Bengal Legislative Assembly. Biswanath Banik (Library picture)

Chandrima Bhattacharya resigned as the Bengal state president of the Mamata Banerjee faction of the Trinamool Congress on Saturday, dealing another blow to the party just a month after she was appointed to spearhead its organisational revamp following its poor performance in the 2026 Bengal Assembly elections.

In a letter addressed to Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee, Bhattacharya also resigned from all other positions she held within the party, fuelling speculation that she may have effectively ended her association with the organisation.

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The veteran leader also relinquished her role as the party's authorised signatory for its bank accounts and stepped down as Mamata Banerjee's authorised representative before the Election Commission.

Bhattacharya, a former minister in the Mamata Banerjee government, had handled key portfolios, including Finance and Health as Minister of State, and was also a prominent leader of the party's women's wing.

She was appointed Bengal state president at the Trinamool Congress national working committee meeting held at Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence on June 5, replacing senior leader Subrata Bakshi.

A three-time MLA, Bhattacharya suffered defeat in the 2026 Bengal Assembly elections after losing the Dum Dum Uttar seat to the Bharatiya Janata Party's Sourav Sikdar.

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