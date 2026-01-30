‘Berlin’ Season 2 teaser: Pedro Alonso returns for a revenge-fuelled heist in Spain

Pedro Alonso’s Berlin and the gang are headed to the south of Spain to carry out a “master heist” involving The Lady with an Ermine, a famous Renaissance portrait by Leonardo da Vinci, in the teaser of Berlin Season 2, dropped by Netflix on Thursday.

The one-minute-46-second-long teaser shows Berlin and his team in Seville, plotting a revenge-driven heist against the Duke and Duchess of Málaga. This upcoming instalment promises a darker, more personal heist for the charismatic second-in-command to The Professor.

The series, which is a prequel to the hit Spanish heist-thriller Money Heist, debuted on December 29, 2023. It is based on the life of The Professor’s witty elder brother Andres de Fonollosa a.k.a Berlin, a terminally ill grand larcenist, jewel thief and cracksman.

Season 2 of Berlin is set for a May 15 release on Netflix. Created by the acclaimed duo Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, the upcoming instalment will have eight episodes. The episodes are written by Pina, Martínez Lobato, David Barrocal, Lorena G. Maldonado, and Itziar San Juan.

The series will be directed by a team of filmmakers including Albert Pintó, David Barrocal, and Jose Manuel Cravioto, who have previously worked on projects like Nowhere, Sky Rojo, El refugio atómico, and Diablero.

The upcoming season will also star Michelle Jenner, Tristán Ulloa, Begoña Vargas, Julio Peña Fernández and Joel Sánchez.

Spanning five seasons, Money Heist revolves around a man named The Professor who hires eight thieves to carry out a near-impossible heist at the Royal Mint of Spain. In the original series, Berlin is the Professor’s brother, whose quick wit and charm make him a key planner of the group’s heists. Berlin, who battles a rare degenerative disease in Money Heist, eventually sacrifices his life to save his team members during a heist.