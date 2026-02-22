Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’ to hit theatres in May

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s second production venture Maa Inti Bangaaram is set to hit theatres on May 15, she said on Sunday.

“See you in theatres this summer, Bangaraalu. #MaaIntiBangaaram Grand Release worldwide on 15th May, 2026,” the actress wrote on Instagram alongside a fresh poster of the film.

Besides producing Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha also stars in the film as a conventional newlywed Indian middle-class woman who moonlights as a secret agent.

A teaser of the Nandini Reddy directorial was dropped by the makers in January this year.

Maa Inti Bangaaram is created by Raj Nidimoru and backed by Samantha’s home banner Tralala Moving Pictures.

Actor Gulshan Devaiah is set to make his Telugu cinema debut with the upcoming film.

Samantha’s maiden production venture, Subham, hit theatres on May 9 last year. The 38-year-old actress launched her home banner Tra-la-la Moving Pictures in December 2023. She is also part of the upcoming Netflix fantasy action series Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom.