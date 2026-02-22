Red Lorry Film Festival 2026 to pay tribute to Dharmendra with ‘Satyakam’ screening

The third edition of Red Lorry Film Festival (RLFF) is set to pay tribute to late Bollywood legend Dharmendra with a special screening of his 1969 movie Satyakam, the festival director Ashish Saksena told news agency PTI on Sunday.

“The festival will pay a heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra, with the screening of his movie Satyakam in a 4K print, a film the veteran actor himself cited as one of his personal favourites," said Saksena.

The upcoming edition of the film festival, set to take place from March 13 to March 15 in Mumbai, will also feature three restored films of filmmaker Pradip Krishen — In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, Electric Moon and Massey Sahib.

Curated by BookMyShow, the festival will showcase over 120 films, featuring a mix of world premieres, restored classics, and tributes to cinematic legends, according to the PTI report.

Satyakam (1969), directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, also stars Sharmila Tagore, Ashok Kumar, and Sanjeev Kumar.

The film won the National Film Award For Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Satyakam features Dharmendra as Satyapriya Acharya, a man of unwavering principles whose views and way of life are guided by his ascetic grandfather (Ashok Kumar). Armed with an engineering degree, Satyapriya sets out to build a new India, but encounters characters who share little of his ideals.

Dharmendra passed away in Mumbai on November 24, 2025.

According to Saksena, Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar will be screened to mark 25 years of the action epic. Additionally, adaptations like Death on the Nile and A Haunting in Venice will be screened to mark Agatha Christie’s 50th death anniversary.

The 1989 rom-com classic When Harry Met Sally will be screened at the festival as a tribute to filmmaker Rob Reiner. Actor Sean Connery’s 1971 action-thriller film Diamonds Are Forever will also be screened at RLFF 2026.

Saksena added that the festival also features an interesting lineup of international films that were in the Oscar contenders list.

“We’ve Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice, which unfortunately didn't make it to the Oscars because it was not in the nominated list. But he's a very celebrated filmmaker and his film called Oldboy, which was extremely cult, we are screening that film also in the festival,” he said.

“‘Dhurandar had qawwalis (Ishq Jalakar Karvaan) from Barsaat Ki Raat, which we are screening to see where the inspiration came from because that's very much a talking point at this time,” Saksena said.