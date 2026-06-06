‘Peddi’ director Buchi Babu Sana apologises for scenes that made ‘anyone feel uncomfortable’

Director Buchi Babu Sana has issued an apology and said certain portions of his film Peddi will be revised following criticism over its portrayal of female characters and scenes that were alleged to normalise stalking and harassment as romance.

In a statement, Sana said the team had taken audience feedback seriously.

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“As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected,” Sana said.

“We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously,” he added.

The director said there was no intention to objectify or disrespect any female character in the film.

“It was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise,” he added.

“After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions,” Sana said.

He added that filmmakers must remain sensitive to changing audience perspectives. “Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities,” he said.

The director also reiterated his commitment to responsible representation of women on screen. “Every woman deserves to be respected, valued, and represented with dignity,” he said, adding that the team remained committed to “telling stories that celebrate strong characters and uphold those values”.

Peddi, starring Ram Charan, has drawn criticism from viewers following its release on June 4 for the ‘objectification’ and ‘sexualisation’ of Janhvi Kapoor’s character. Several social media users had also slammed the makers for allegedly normalising molestation as ‘romance’.

“The movie is too over the top, over the top acting, music and what not but the most awful thing is Portrayal of Jhanvi Kapoor. The Most Disgusting, Shameless thing. How did makers approved the close up scenes of Naval and Chest, it’s Absurd. How did Jhanvi Kapoor Allowed these shots in first stance(sic),” tweeted an user on X.

Presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Peddi also features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in key roles. The film’s music background score has been composed by A. R. Rahman.