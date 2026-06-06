Indian originals ‘System’, ‘Matka King’ feature in Prime Video first-ever global rankings

Indian original content has made a noticeable mark in Prime Video’s first-ever weekly global rankings, with multiple titles featuring across the platform’s most-watched films and series list for May 25–31.

The rankings, released for the first time, track viewing trends across global audiences and place Indian titles alongside established international originals.

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Leading the Indian slate this week is the film System, which ranked No. 2 globally among films and topped the non-English Prime Original Films category.

In the non-English series list, Matka King secured the No. 7 spot, while Exam came in at No. 8, both reflecting steady viewership traction.

Unlike Netflix, Prime Video has not published viewing-time metrics, leaving the rankings as a pure positional chart. Jack Ryan: Ghost War emerged as the most-watched film globally on the service, while Off Campus leads the series category.

Prime Video’s full Top 10 list for films and series for the week of May 25–31 is as follows:

Series

1. Off Campus

2. Spider-Noir

3. The Boys

4. Citadel

5. LOL: Last One Laughing Germany (Germany)

6. Jack Ryan

7. Invincible

8. The Summer I Turned Pretty

9. It’s Not Like That

10. Nippon Sangoku: The Three Nations of the Crimson Sun (Japan)

Movies

1. Jack Ryan: Ghost War

2. System (India)

3. Crime 101

4. No Place to Be Single/Non è un Paese per Single (Italy)

5. A Working Man

6. Love Me Love Me (Italy)

7. Mercy

8. My Fault: London (U.K.)

9. The Wrecking Crew

10. Balls Up