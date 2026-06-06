‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ actor Anthony Head passes away at 72

British actor Anthony Head, known for his role in TV shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso, has passed away at the age of 72, his family said on Friday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father,” his daughters Emily and Daisy Head said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family,” they added.

In tribute to their father, the sisters said it was an honour and privilege to be his daughters and to see firsthand how deeply his work touched people worldwide.

“We know how dearly he will be missed by friends, colleagues and fans of the shows he was in.” the daughters further said.

They further added that his legacy would endure for generations to come and said they felt fortunate to have witnessed his passion and dedication throughout his career.

The news of Head’s death comes months after the passing of his longtime partner, animal welfare campaigner Sarah Fisher, who died in December 2025 at the age of 61.

With a career spanning over four decades in television, film, radio and theatre, Head first captured attention in the UK during the 1980s as the face of Nescafé’s iconic Gold Blend advertisements.

He rose to fame with the role of Rupert Giles, the mentor and Watcher to Buffy Summers, in the hit supernatural drama Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

He went on to appear in several acclaimed television series, including Little Britain, where he portrayed the Prime Minister, Merlin as King Uther Pendragon, and Ted Lasso, in which he played former football club owner Rupert Mannion.

Alongside his screen work, he appeared in stage productions including The Rocky Horror Show, Godspell and Chess. In 2018, he took on the role of Robin Fairbrother in The Archers, the long-running BBC Radio 4 drama.

He rounded off his television career with a guest appearance in Bridgerton in 2022, appearing in an episode of the period drama’s second season.