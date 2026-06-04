‘Reduced to a visual object’: First-day viewers slam ‘Peddi’ makers for ‘shameless’ portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor

The Telugu-language sports drama Peddi, starring Ram Charan, has sparked criticism online, with audiences calling out the film for its treatment of Janhvi Kapoor’s character.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film hit theatres on Thursday. Janhvi plays the role of Achiyyamma in the film.

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Social media users have criticized what they see as the excessive sexualisation of Janhvi through its visual framing, saying her role is largely confined to her appearance.

“The movie is too over the top, over the top acting, music and what not but the most awful thing is Portrayal of Jhanvi Kapoor. The Most Disgusting, Shameless thing. How did makers approved the close up scenes of Naval and Chest, it’s Absurd. How did Jhanvi Kapoor Allowed these shots in first stance(sic),” tweeted an user on X.

Peddi marks the second Telugu project for Janhvi after Devara, co-starring Jr NTR.

Sharing a scene of Janhvi from the film, another X user criticised Peddi for its portrayal of the actress, suggesting that the film reduced her to a poorly written character and squandered her potential as an actor.

During the promotions of Peddi, Buchi Babu had revealed that Khushi Kapoor was originally approached for a role in Peddi, before the makers ultimately cast her sister Janhvi Kapoor.

The director said he initially narrated the story to Khushi for the character of Achiyyamma. However, after meeting her in person, he felt she appeared “too young” for the part.

“#Peddi wastes Janhvi Kapoor’s character, giving her little scope or relevance to the narrative,” quipped another X user.

Another X user questioned Janhvi’s choice of films, arguing that Peddi once again failed to give her a meaningful role.

Presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Peddi also features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in key roles.

The film’s music background score has been composed by A. R. Rahman, while cinematography is handled by R. Ratnavelu. Navin Nooli serves as the editor.

Another X user called Peddi an engaging film overall, but took issue with the romantic track between Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, saying the latter’s character was reduced to a visual object.