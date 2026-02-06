Swifties meet Shelby: Internet explodes as Cillian Murphy appears in Taylor Swift’s music video

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy made an unexpected appearance in Taylor Swift’s newly released music video for Opalite in a moment that had both Swifties and Peaky Blinders fans buzzing with excitement on Friday.

Currently streaming on Spotify and Apple Music Premium, the music video also features Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Domhnall Gleeson, and Lewis Capaldi.

In a long note shared on Instagram, Taylor Swift revealed that she had invited the entire star-studded cast of The Graham Norton Show episode that aired in October. She appeared in the episode to promote her album The Life of a Showgirl.

Cillian Murphy appeared in a billboard ad and gave a voiceover in the opening scene of the video.

While Domhnall Gleeson plays Swift’s former love interest in the video, Lewis Capaldi plays a photographer. Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith make small appearances in television ads. Show host Graham Norton also shows up in the video.

The official music video will drop on YouTube on February 8 at 6.30 pm (IST).

“I was a guest on one of my favourite shows, @TheGrahamNortonShowOfficial... I remember thinking I got ridiculously lucky with the group I was paired with. Cillian Murphy, Domhnall Gleeson, Greta Lee, @JodieSmith, and @LewisCapaldi. All people whose work I’ve admired from afar,” Swift wrote on Instagram.

“Domhnall made a light-hearted joke about wanting to be in one of my music videos. He’s Irish! He was joking! Except that in that moment during the interview, I was instantly struck with an *idea*,” she wrote, adding that a week later she sent out a script to him and others via email.

“To my delight, everyone from the show made the effort to time-travel back to the 90’s with us and help with this video. You might even recognise some friendly faces from The Eras Tour,” Swift further said.

Cillian’s unexpected cameo in the music video sent fans into a frenzy in no time.

“Cillian Murphy stans swore he was annoyed at Taylor Swift and hated her, only for him to make a cameo in the opalite MV,” a Swiftie wrote on X.

“Cillian Murphy is officially a part of the Taylor Swift cinematic universe,” another fan joked.

Fans also took to social media with a barrage of memes. With popular GIFs and parallels with iconic film stills going viral, the buzz was hard to miss.

Opalite is the second song from the album The Life of a Showgirl, getting a music video after Fate of Ophelia, which dropped on October 3, 2025, alongside the release of the album.

Additionally, fans will also get access to a new Opalite blue pearlescent vinyl on Taylor Swift’s official website. Pre-orders are available until February 7 at 5.30am IST or until supplies last.

The Life of a Showgirl became the fastest-selling album in history with over 4 million units sold in its first week, topping global charts, and featuring a notable collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter on the title track.

The album comprises 12 tracks, including Wood, Elizabeth Taylor and Actually Romantic.