India clinch U-19 World Cup title in Harare, England’s Bazball busts on big stage final

England’s attempt to chase history with a fearless, Bazball-esque assault ended in familiar heartbreak as India Under-19 lifted the World Cup for the sixth time with a commanding win in a final that swung wildly before settling decisively in the champions’ favour.

Set an imposing 412 to win after India posted a record 411 for nine, England were bowled out for 311 in 40.2 overs at Harare Sports Club, their early bravado undone by a sudden and brutal collapse once the asking rate began to bite.

For a while, though, England dared to believe. At 171 for three after 20 overs, they were ahead of the required run-rate, playing as if the target, however daunting, was merely a suggestion. Boundaries flowed, sixes sailed, and India were forced onto the defensive.

Ben Mayes set the tone with a counter-attacking 45 off just 28 balls after walking in at number three, unfurling a series of crisp strokes that briefly shifted momentum.

At the other end, opener Ben Dawkins grew in confidence after a cautious start, bringing up his half-century in 49 balls before falling for 66, caught off Ayush Mhatre at a moment when England still seemed in the hunt.

Caleb Falconer joined the party, and with Dawkins dealing in authority and Mayes already having done damage, England’s “go big or go home” philosophy looked vindicated.

Then it unravelled.

What followed was a spell that defined the match. England lost four wickets for six runs in the space of 15 balls, their top and middle order disappearing almost simultaneously.

The shot selection that had looked bold minutes earlier suddenly appeared reckless. The morale visibly drained from the dressing room as India tightened the screws, sensing the finish line.

From there, England were always chasing the game rather than the target. The tail swung, but the outcome was inevitable.

Falconer battled on with an 115 off 67 balls, but wickets kept tumbling at the other end as England’s chase lost its last foothold.

Earlier, the final had been transformed by an innings that will be spoken about for years. India’s total was built on a staggering display of power-hitting from 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who produced one of the most dominant knocks ever seen in Under-19 World Cup history.

Opening the batting, Sooryavanshi smashed 175 off just 80 balls, peppering the stands with 15 sixes and as many fours. He reached his hundred in 55 balls, the second fastest in tournament history, and raced from 100 to 150 in a blur, needing only 71 deliveries to get there.

By the halfway stage, India were scoring at nearly 10 an over, with projections briefly touching the unthinkable 500 mark.

So ruthless was his assault that 150 of his runs came in boundaries. England’s bowlers had no respite, with the young left-hander dismantling spin and pace alike, particularly punishing Ralphie Albert and Farhad Ahmed.

When he finally fell in the 26th over, attempting an audacious scoop that brushed his glove and was neatly taken by wicketkeeper Thomas Rew, the England players ran towards him in genuine admiration. It was that kind of innings.

Sooryavanshi also stitched together a rapid 142-run stand with captain Ayush Mhatre, who made a measured 53 off 51 balls.

Useful contributions from Abhigyan Kundu, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra and Kanishk Chouhan ensured India crossed the 400 mark, even after England briefly pulled things back at the death.

In the end, England’s aggressive philosophy gave them moments of hope but not the trophy. India, powered by a prodigy’s once-in-a-generation knock and a ruthless response with the ball, were worthy champions of a final that promised fireworks and delivered a statement.