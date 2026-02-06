Gaming is a skill: Modi tells students at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 event

Blamed almost worldwide for poor grades, gaming found a backer in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his annual Pariksha pe Charcha, Modi told students preparing for the board exams, gaming is a real skill.

“…gaming is not just a hobby; it is a skill, it involves speed as well. So it is good for development. Try to find your expertise by choosing better quality gaming,” he said, responding to a question on how students could manage studies alongside interests such as gaming and still assess whether they were moving in the right direction.

The PM positioned gaming as one of many pursuits that, if handled with maturity, could sharpen focus, decision-making and creativity.

To a student who spoke about wanting to pursue gaming despite family and societal resistance, Modi offered a reassurance drawn from what he described as common experiences across India, that perceptions often change with visible success.

“Your success turns into respect for your parents,” he said, before elaborating on how achievement can gradually shift attitudes at home.

“At first, parents keep scolding you for playing games, but you still continue. Then, let’s say you win a medal — they become very happy and start telling neighbours about it. In this way, your success turns into respect for your parents. Eventually, they begin to support you.”

“You should create your own games and launch them. Then watch your family say: ‘He or she is so young and already has so many followers.’ Slowly, the family will also start giving ideas — like making a game on Lord Hanuman’s katha or showing how Abhimanyu finds a way out of the chakravyuh,” he said, highlighting how success could also turn families into collaborators.

Addressing students during the 2026 edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, Modi encouraged students to explore game creation rooted in Indian stories.

“In India, there are so many such stories. Have you ever thought about making a game based on the ‘Panchatantra’? You could become a game creator and even open a social media page,” Modi said.

Referring to regulatory steps taken by the government, Modi cautioned students against wasting time or money simply because digital access has become cheap and widespread.

“Don’t just waste time because the internet is cheaper in India. I have made a law against betting. We will not let that happen…,” he said.

He said students should identify areas where they could build expertise, while maintaining balance in their daily routines.

A recurring theme in the interaction was the social pressure students face when their interests fall outside conventional academic expectations.