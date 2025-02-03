‘All We Imagine as Light’ wins best foreign language film at London Critics’ Circle Film Awards

Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light won the best foreign language film of the year award at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards held in the UK capital’s May Fair Hotel on Sunday, the organisers said in a statement on their official website.

All We Imagine as Light grabbed headlines after winning the Grand Prix award at Cannes Film Festival in 2024. However, it failed to get a nod at the 97th Oscars. After failing to get nominated as India’s official entry for the Oscars, the film ran an independent campaign for all the categories, including best picture, director and best original screenplay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kapadia’s film has been on a winning streak since last year’s Cannes. All We Imagine As Light was also named best international feature film at the 2024 Gotham Awards, New York Film Critics Circle, Los Angeles , Chicago Film Critics Association, San Diego Film Critics Society, Phoenix Critics Circle, Toronto Film Critics Association, Lumiere Awards and Asia Pacific Film Awards.

All We Imagine As Light was also nominated for two Golden Globe Awards, including best film not in English language and best director.

Set in Mumbai, the film revolves around two nurses who are also roommates. Prabha's usual schedule is disrupted when she unexpectedly receives a gift from her estranged husband. Meanwhile, her younger roommate, Anu, struggles to find a private place in the bustling city to spend time with her boyfriend. A getaway to a seaside town provides them with the perfect opportunity to fulfil their desires.

All We Imagine As Light features Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridhu Haroon in key roles. The film is produced by France's Petit Chaos along with co-producers including India’s Chalk & Cheese, France’s Arte France Cinema, the Netherlands’ Baldr Film, India’s Another Birth, Luxembourg’s Les Films Fauves and Italy’s Pulpa Film.

The film is currently available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.