Oscars 2026: ‘One Battle After Another’ beats ‘Sinners’ to clinch Best Picture award

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another emerged as the big winner at the 98th Academy Awards, taking home the Best Picture trophy and capping a strong awards-season run for the film.

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film triumphed over a competitive slate of nominees that included Sinners, Hamnet, Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, F1, Bugonia, Train Dreams, The Secret Agent and Sentimental Value.

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In the weeks leading up to the ceremony, Sinners had been widely tipped by sections of the industry and awards watchers as a potential Best Picture winner after its strong showing across critics’ groups and guild awards. However, when the final envelope was opened on Oscar night, it was One Battle After Another that secured the Academy’s top honour.

The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob, a former revolutionary living off the grid with his daughter while wrestling with paranoia and the ghosts of his radical past. When an old nemesis (played by Sean Penn) returns, Bob is forced into a relentless chase that pushes him to confront old mistakes in order to protect his child.

The ensemble cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Chase Infinity and Teyana Taylor. The film also bagged six Oscars on Monday.

The Best Picture win capped an impressive awards-season run for the film. In addition to the Oscar, One Battle After Another collected several major honours across the circuit, including Bafta, Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

The victory also marks a career milestone for Anderson. Although the filmmaker behind celebrated titles such as There Will Be Blood and Phantom Thread has received multiple Oscar nominations over the years, the Best Picture win represents one of the most significant recognitions of his work by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.