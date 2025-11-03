Pankaj Tripathi’s mother Hemwanti Devi passes away at 89 in Bihar’s Gopalganj

Actor Pankaj Tripathi’s mother, Hemwanti Devi, died at the age of 89 on Friday, the actor’s family said Monday.

According to the family, she had been ailing for a while and passed away in her sleep at her family’s hometown in Belsand, Gopalganj, Bihar, with Tripathi by her side.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of Shri Pankaj Tripathi’s beloved mother, Smt Hemwanti Devi, who left for her heavenly abode peacefully,” reads the statement.

In a 2024 interview with India Today, Tripathi said that his mother had little idea of how popular he had become.

“My mother was here recently and insisted we send her back home. She prefers her simple life,” he said.

“The other day, she told me that someone had come home asking about me and wondered if I was too popular. She still doesn’t really know what I do — and I don’t see why she needs to,” he added.

The last rites of Devi were performed on Saturday in the presence of the family in Tripathi’s Belsand village.

Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, passed away in 2023 at the age of 99.

Recently, Tripathi completed shooting for the Benaras leg of Mirzapur: The Movie. Backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, the film will reunite the key cast from the hit Prime Video franchise — Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali as Guddu Pandit, Shweta as Golu Gupta.