‘Padayappa’ to re-release in December to celebrate 50 years of Rajinikanth’s acting career

Actor Rajinikanth’s 1999 blockbuster Padayappa will return to theatres on 12 December to mark 50 years of the Tamil superstar’s career, Rajinikanth’s daughter, film producer-graphic designer Soundarya Rajinikanth, said on Sunday.

“For 50 unforgettable years, the one and only #SuperstarRajinikanth has inspired generations with his grace, his humility, and his unmatched magic on screen. Today, as millions celebrate this golden milestone, watch Thalaivar relive the memories behind one of his most iconic creations…the monumental #Padayappa, produced by the Superstar himself,” Soundarya wrote on X.

“For the first time ever, the film with a story crafted from his heart returns to the big screen after 25 years. More than a movie… it is an emotion, a legacy. Here’s a glimpse of what awaits you this evening. Get ready for #TheReturnOfPadayappa, roaring back into theatres on 12/12/2025. 50 years of love. 50 years of devotion. 50 years of our Thalaivar. This return is for all of us,” she added.

Written and directed by K. S. Ravikumar, Padayappa stars Sivaji Ganesan in his penultimate film. Ramya Krishnan, Sowmya Sathyanarayana, Lakshmi, Radha Ravi, Nassar, Abbas, Sithara and Preetha round off the cast of the action drama.

The soundtrack album and background score were composed by A. R. Rahman.

Padayappa revolves around the titular character and his family being targetted in a generations-long revenge by his cousin Neelambari after he rejects her love proposal.

This was the first Tamil film to be released worldwide with 210 prints and 700,000 audio cassettes. It became Tamil cinema's highest-grossing film at that point, combining record-breaking openings with long-running popularity, as per industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Rajinikanth will next be seen in Jailer 2, the sequel to his 2023 hit Jailer. The film is being helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who recently collaborated with the actor on Coolie, released in theatres this August.

Additionally, the 74-year-old actor and Kamal Haasan are set to collaborate after more than four decades in a new film directed by Sundar C.