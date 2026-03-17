‘People abroad are mistaken’: Vivek Oberoi on leading ‘normal’ life in Dubai amid Israel-Iran conflict

Actor Vivek Oberoi recently addressed the situation in West Asia amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, saying that the condition in Dubai is stable despite the way it is being globally perceived as turbulent.

The 49-year-old actor, who has been living in Dubai with his family for the past few years and running multiple businesses in the city, is currently in India to shoot for his upcoming film Spirit.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with Firstpost, Vivek went candid about the situation and said that businesses have not been affected as much as it’s being portrayed in the media.

“There is an old saying: ‘The storm does not disturb the fish in the deep sea.’ While the world outside often views us through a lens of distortion, the reality on the ground is a defiance of that narrative,” he said.

“Dubai isn’t just ‘functioning’; it has found a higher gear. You can feel it in the buzzing markets and the electric energy in our offices—a conviction that comes when you are part of a community that knows its purpose. We aren’t just open for business; we are a global benchmark for progress and stability. Our companies aren’t merely surviving; they are adapting and evolving, mirroring the unshakeable, forward-leaning spirit of the UAE,” he added.

Vivek said that people situated outside the UAE are misunderstanding the current events. “That is exactly what people abroad are fundamentally getting wrong; they are mistaking the razor-sharp precision of caution for the tremors of fear,” the actor said.

“In reality, the UAE leadership deserves immense recognition. While uncertainty elsewhere can lead to division, here the leadership fosters unity. We are living within a highly sophisticated framework of security where everyone is protected without differentiation,” he added.

Daily life in Dubai mostly remains normal, Vivek said, adding that he felt relieved after recently reuniting with his family there.

“The moment I landed in Dubai and saw my kids, the weight of the world just fell away. They were laughing over a board game—a scene of such profound, calm normalcy,” Vivek said.

Expressing gratitude towards the UAE government for maintaining stability and security in the country, Vivek shared, “As a father, your priority is always their peace of mind. Under the visionary leadership of this nation, we are grateful that our daily lives remain focused on family and growth, providing a secure environment where children can simply be children.”

At present, a war involving Israel, the United States, and Iran is currently ongoing, following a joint US-Israeli strike on February 28 that killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The conflict has since expanded into a regional war involving multiple Gulf nations and proxy groups.