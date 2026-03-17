Salim Khan discharged from Mumbai hospital after a month

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, who was admitted to Lilavati Hospital following a minor brain haemorrhage on February 17, was discharged on Tuesday, according to a report by news agency PTI.

"He has been discharged. The discharge process has been completed, but he is still in the hospital," a source told PTI on Tuesday.

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Salim Khan's children, including actors Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, daughters Alvira and Arpita, and sons-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Aayush Sharma, visited him regularly in the hospital. His long-time partner Javed Akhtar had also visited him.

Salim Khan, 90, began his career with small acting roles before moving to writing. He rose to prominence when he teamed up with Akhtar to script blockbusters such as Deewaar, Don and Sholay, films widely regarded as milestones in Hindi cinema of the 1970s and 1980s.

After the duo parted ways, Salim went on to write films including Angaaray, Naam and Kabzaa.

Several Bollywood actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh and Aamir, visited the Lilavati Hospital to check on the veteran writer.