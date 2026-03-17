Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Queen’ co-star Navnindra Behl dies at 76, son Kanu Behl pens note

Veteran actress Navnindra Behl, known for her roles in Ishqbaaaz and Queen, has died at the age of 76, her son, filmmaker Kanu Behl confirmed on Monday.

Sharing an old picture of his mother on Instagram, the 45-year-old director wrote, “My Titan. My faith. Love. Guide. Mentor. My heart. Go well, mumma. Until you birth me again. My eyes shall always seek that irrepressible smile, that warm chuckle, that bear hug, those burning curious eyes. Forever alight. Thank you for lighting my soul.”

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Soon after the news of the death, director Anurag Kashyap and others from the film industry paid heartfelt tributes.

In Queen, Navnindra Behl played the role of Rani’s (Kangana Ranaut) grandmother. She portrayed a progressive and supportive figure who encouraged Rani to find her independence after her wedding was called off.

As per reports, Navnindra began performing on stage at the age of three.

She featured in several films like Gulzar’s Maachis, Dibakar Banerjee’s Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! and the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Queen.

Navnindra was married to veteran actor-filmmaker Lalit Behl, who passed away in 2021 after struggling with Covid-19.

The veteran actress also played roles on television series such as the grandmother of Nakuul Mehta’s character in Ishqbaaz and its 2017 spin-off Dil Boley Oberoi. She also featured in TV shows like Viji and Sadaa-E-Vaadi.