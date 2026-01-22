Oscars 2026 nominations: When and where to stream it live in India

The nominations for the 98th edition of Oscars will be announced at 6.30pm IST on Thursday, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement hours before the event.

“Prep the coffee and mimosas because Oscars nominations are in 12 hours,” the official X page of the awards ceremony wrote.

Actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman will host the nominations event, announcing the shortlisted films and roles for the coveted ceremony.

Brooks is an Oscar nominee for her role in The Color Purple and was recently nominated for a Critics Choice Award for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her performance in the HBO Max series Peacemaker. She also recently starred alongside Michelle Pfeiffer in the Amazon Prime holiday film Oh. What. Fun.

Pullman is known for starring in several major films, including Top Gun: Maverick and Marvel’s Thunderbolts*. He earned an Emmy nomination in 2024 for best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television for his performance in the Apple TV+ series Lessons in Chemistry alongside Brie Larson.

He most recently starred in The Testament of Ann Lee alongside Amanda Seyfried.

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, India’s official entry for the Best International Feature category, has made it to the shortlist for the Oscars this year.

Viewers in India can watch the ceremony at Oscar.com and Oscar.org.

The 2026 Oscars will be held on March 15 at 7pm ET (6am IST on March 16 in India). Conan O’Brien will return as host for the second consecutive year.