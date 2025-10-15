A.R. Rahman teams up with Google Cloud for AI-powered digital avatar band Secret Mountain

Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rahman has partnered with Google Cloud to launch Secret Mountain, a metahuman digital avatar band that merges artificial intelligence, music, and storytelling to deliver a next-generation entertainment experience.

The project leverages Google Cloud’s advanced AI models and infrastructure to create hyper-realistic avatars capable of performing and interacting with audiences in real time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conceived by Rahman, Secret Mountain blends AI-driven synthetic avatars with genre-defying music and immersive narratives. The band features six digital avatars, including Cara, an Irish singer-songwriter; Zen Tam, a Tamil rapper; and Blessing, an African percussionist and vocalist.

“Secret Mountain is about reimagining how music, storytelling, and technology come together to create new experiences for audiences all over the world,” Rahman said in a statement.

“It is exciting and empowering to have a tech giant like Google as our partner. Together, we are building a bold new world of entertainment where human artistry and AI technology stand side by side to inspire audiences everywhere,” the composer added.

The project employs Google Cloud’s Veo 3 for avatar embodiment and video generation, Imagen and Gemini Flash 2.5 Image for visual creation, and Gemini 2.5 Pro as the avatars’ conversational “brain”, enabling real-time fan engagement.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said the collaboration highlights India’s leadership in creative AI. “By building on Google Cloud’s infrastructure and advanced AI models, Secret Mountain is not only delivering an awe-inspiring interactive digital experience, but also ensuring that security, scalability, and governance are built in,” he said.