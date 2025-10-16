Diane Keaton’s family reveals cause of her death, thank fans for ‘messages of love’

Veteran Hollywood actress Diane Keaton died of pneumonia, her family announced on Wednesday, expressing gratitude for the “extraordinary messages of love and support” they received following her death last week.

Keaton, 79, passed away on October 11, the family confirmed in a statement to People magazine.

“The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11,” the statement read.

The family also encouraged fans to make donations in Keaton’s memory to causes close to her heart. “She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her,” they added.

Winner of the Academy Award for Best Actress for her iconic performance in Annie Hall (1977), Keaton was widely admired for her wit, warmth, and distinct screen presence. Over a career spanning five decades, she delivered acclaimed performances in films such as The Godfather trilogy, Manhattan (1979), Reds (1981), Marvin’s Room (1996), and Something’s Gotta Give (2003).

Since news of her passing, tributes have poured in from across Hollywood, with colleagues and friends remembering her as one of cinema’s most original voices — a performer whose charm and authenticity defined a generation of American filmmaking.

Beyond the screen, Keaton was known for her deep passion for architectural preservation and her lifelong love for animals — qualities that reflected the same grace and compassion she brought to her art.