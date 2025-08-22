Daniel Day-Lewis returns to acting after eight years with ‘Anemone’; teaser out

Three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis is returning to the big screen after an eight-year “retirement” with Anemone, set for its world premiere at the New York Film Festival later this year. The teaser for the upcoming family drama was dropped by the makers on Thursday.

Produced by Focus Features, the family drama marks the feature directorial debut of Day-Lewis’s son, Ronan Day-Lewis, with father and son co-writing the screenplay.

Set in Northern England, Anemone follows a suburban man (Sean Bean) who ventures into the woods to reconnect with his estranged hermit brother (Day-Lewis).

“Bonded by a mysterious, complicated past, the men share a fraught, if occasionally tender relationship—one that was forever altered by shattering events decades earlier,” reads the official synopsis of the film.

The film also features Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley and cinematography by Ben Fordesman.

Day-Lewis has won the Oscar for Best Actor thrice for his performances in My Left Foot (1989), There Will Be Blood (2007), and Lincoln (2012). He last appeared in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread (2017), after which he announced he would no longer work as an actor, calling it a “private decision”.

The New York Film Festival will be held from September 26 till October 13.