Orry on fame critics: ‘My 15 minutes are still going, your watch is broken

He has long been a subject of fascination as the guy who hangs out with star children and Bollywood celebrities. Orhan Awatramani, better known to the world as Orry, says as he rose to prominence, he was often told that his "15 minutes of fame" will end soon.

With 2.4 million followers on Instagram, trending reels, an appearance on "Koffee With Karan" and cameos in shows and movies such as "Call Me Bae" and "Nadaaniyaan", Orry says he has proved the naysayers wrong.

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"I was initially privately famous and (then) I chose to become publicly famous. (Initially) Everyone was like, 'His 15 minutes will end'. It’s been three years and my 15 minutes is still going, your watch is broken,” the influencer told PTI in an interview.

"Once you become famous.... you become relevant. So, I was pushing, and the day I got famous, then you have to keep the fame up,” Orry said.

The socialite, whose photos with star kids on Instagram are a major draw on the internet, is now set to appear on the upcoming season of “Khatron Ke Khiladi”, a reality show that excited him with its endurance format.

"I've been offered every reality show. I keep getting offers, left, right and centre. I don’t like the concept of captive reality, so I usually decline it. I don’t know if I’m allowed to take names (of the shows being offered). But you can assume every show with big money, but I’m like, ‘This is not for me’. Honestly, I just wanted to feel something new,” he said.

As for his equation with host Rohit Shetty, Orry said he doesn't even have a photo with the filmmaker, but he is confident that by the time the season ends, he’ll have a lot of pictures with the "Chennai Express" director.

There were reports that Orry will be in a cameo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Love And War", but the socialite dismissed the story.

"I love my reality and I don’t want to put my feet into the shoes of some character and pretend to be someone else; that’s not my thing. Also, I don’t like film sets, there are a lot of wires on the set, it’s a lot. I just hate so many wires and don’t want to be on the sets,” he said.

The 15th season of “Khatron Ke Khiladi” features a host of ex-contestants, with the addition of new ones, facing their worst fears to win the coveted title.

Popular TV actors including Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Gaurav Khanna, Vishal Aditya Singh, Avika Gor, Farrhana Bhatt, Avinash Mishra, Shagun Sharma, Ruhaanika Dhawan and comedian Harsh Gujral will be seen as the contestants on the upcoming season of the show.

The filming for the adventure and stunt-based reality show is likely to begin in Cape Town, South Africa, this month.

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