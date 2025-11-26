Orry appears before Mumbai Police in Rs 252-crore mephedrone seizure probe

Bollywood socialite and influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, on Wednesday appeared before Mumbai Police to record his statement in a drug seizure case, an official said.

“Orry arrived at the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of police around 1.30 pm,” the official told PTI. He had been asked to visit the ANC office last Thursday but had sought more time.

According to investigators, his name surfaced during the interrogation of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, a key accused in a Rs 252-crore mephedrone seizure case.

Shaikh allegedly claimed he used to organise rave parties in India and abroad for certain film and fashion celebrities, a politician, and a relative of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Orry was among those named by Shaikh, as per PTI.

Shaikh, nicknamed “Lavish” due to his extravagant lifestyle, was deported from Dubai last month and arrested in connection with the recovery of mephedrone worth Rs 252 crore from a clandestine drug factory in Maharashtra’s Sangli district.

He was known to be a close aide of Salim Dola, who, according to police, oversaw the manufacturing and distribution of mephedrone across India.

Police have not indicated whether further action is likely.