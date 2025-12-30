‘Stop butchering my favourite manga’: Weebs disappointed with ‘One-Punch Man’ S3, P2 teaser

Anime series One-Punch Man is set to return with the second part of Season 3 in 2027, but many fans are not happy with the development.

Following backlash against poor animation quality — described as PowerPoint-style slideshow by many — in Season 3 Part 1, fans of the original manga and Season 1 of the show are apprehensive about the quality of animation in the upcoming instalment. And a new teaser dropped by the makers has added insult to injury.

Part 1 of the third season, animated by J.C. Staff, was a major departure from the high standard set by the first season, which was created by Studio Madhouse.

Now, with a teaser for Season 3 Part 2 out, many Redditors have expressed disappointment.

“It (the teaser) deserves more dislikes,” wrote a One-Punch Man fan on Reddit. “Why so long (2027) to animate the 2nd cour. It's gonna be sh*t ani anyways,” another shared.

A fan said, “It's so sad seeing them butcher my favourite manga.”

“Is this genuinely the biggest fall off an anime has had?” a fan asked. “Something like this has to be rare,” they added.

“After all the hate I wouldn't be surprised if a lot of animators decide to leave or decline work for cour 2 (if they aren't contract bound),” another Redditor added.

A Reddit user said that the second part of the third season will hopefully get canceled. “Bad vibes just from this video,” the fan said.

After the release of Season 3, many fans voiced their frustration directly at the staff of animation studio J.C. Staff, prompting a flurry of scathing remarks that ultimately led the season’s director, Shinpei Nagai, to delete his X account for the sake of his mental health.

Season 1, animated by Madhouse, is considered one of the best-animated anime seasons of the decade for its fluid, explosive fight scenes. Season 2, produced by J.C. Staff, however, was seen as a major downgrade in visual quality, though some defended it as “serviceable” given J.C. Staff’s tight schedule and smaller budget.