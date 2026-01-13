‘One Piece' live-action Season 2 trailer introduces the Baroque Works agents

Miss Wednesday, Miss All-Sunday, Mr. 3, Sir Crocodile and the rest of the Baroque Works agents take centre stage in a new trailer of the upcoming second season of Netflix’s One Piece live-action, dropped by the streamer on Monday.

The one-minute-38-second-long trailer introduces us to the world of the secret society of assassins. While Bridgerton actress Charithra Chandran’s Miss Wednesday faces off against Nami (Emily Rudd), Lera Abova features as Miss All-Sunday aka Nico Robin, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9 and Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek.

Joe Manganiello appears as Mr. 0 aka Sir Crocodile, who is also the leader of the Baroque Works.

The upcoming season will also feature Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Rigo Sanchez as Dragon and Callum Kerr as Smoker.

Mikaela Hoover is set to voice Chopper, the reindeer-human hybrid who is a ship doctor for Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates.

Set in the world of pirates, One Piece, adapted from Eiichiro Oda’s manga, follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who sets sail with his wacky crew on a perilous journey across the Grand Line to find the legendary treasure One Piece and become the pirate king.

One Piece Season 2 will begin with the Straw Hat pirates arriving in Logue Town, leading to their confrontation with the Baroque Works agents.

Directed by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda jointly, the One Piece live-action series topped Netflix’s top 10 global list for weeks after its debut in 2023.

One Piece live-action Season 2 will premiere on March 10.