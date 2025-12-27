‘One Piece’ Egghead Island arc to conclude this weekend, anime to enter new era in 2026

One Piece’s Egghead Island arc is set to conclude on 28 December, with the anime entering a new era with a seasonal release schedule from April 2026 after airing for 26 years, the makers announced recently.

The anime will return with its Elbaph Arc on 5 April, 2026. The Elbaph Arc is set to unravel the story of the Rocks Pirates, the rich lore of the giants, the prophecy surrounding Loki, and the Straw Hats’ conflict with the Holy Knights.

Starting next year, One Piece will follow the release schedule maintained by other anime series. Instead of airing regularly without a seasonal routine, the arcs will be divided into two parts for a maximum of 26 episodes per year in order to “incorporate more content, tempo, and pacing of the original manga”, the makers announced earlier this year.

One Piece’s ongoing Egghead Arc features the Straw Hat Pirates arriving on the futuristic island of Vegapunk, leading to a confrontation with the World Government that results in a massive, world-shaking incident.

Last year, the anime took a six-month hiatus starting in October 2024. It returned with new episodes covering the Egghead Island arc in April.

Set in the world of pirates, One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who sets sail with his wacky crew on a perilous journey across the Grand Line to find the legendary treasure One Piece and become the Pirate King. During his quest to achieve freedom in its truest sense, Luffy overcomes formidable enemies, creates meaningful bonds and unravels the world’s secrets.