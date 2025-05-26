MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' gets new release date, to hit screens in September

The upcoming film is directed by Sujeeth, whose credits include 'Saaho', 'Run Raja Run' and 'KA'

PTI Published 26.05.25, 01:45 PM
Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan Instagram

Pawan Kalyan-starrer "OG" will hit the big screen on September 25.

The upcoming film is directed by Sujeeth, whose credits include "Saaho", "Run Raja Run" and "KA".

It is produced by D V V Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under their production banner DVV Entertainment.

The production banner DVV Entertainment shared the news on its official X handle on Sunday. "25. SEPT. 25. Raaskondraa……#OG #TheyCallHimOG," read the caption.

"OG" also stars Priyanka Mohan and Emraan Hashmi, who is making his Telugu debut with the project. It has music by Thaman S.

The film was previously scheduled to release on September 27.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

