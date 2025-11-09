Odia film ‘Bindusagar’ to premiere at International Film Festival of India in Goa

Bindusagar, one of the most highly anticipated Odia films in recent years, has been selected for its World Premiere at the 56th Edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Produced by Shiladitya Bora’s Platoon One Films, the film will debut as part of the Gala Presentation at IFFI this year.

The film marks Platoon One Films’ first venture into Odia cinema. Directed by Abhishek Swain and written by Abhishek Das, Bindusagar is produced by Shiladitya Bora along with Vinay Reddy and Shubho Shekhar Bhattacharjee of Boundless Blackbuck Films in association with Nikhil Chaudhary of MDC Filmworks.

The film features an ensemble cast: Prakruti Mishra, Dipanwit Dashmohapatra, Sonalli Sharmisstha, and Satya Ranjan, alongside veteran performers Sukant Rath, Robin Das, and Pranab Rath.

At its core, Bindusagar is a gentle, musical romance, with an eight-song album list, deeply rooted in Odia culture and history. It follows a young woman’s journey to reconnect with her roots, intersecting with a grieving father’s search for faith. Their paths converge in Bhubaneswar, one of India’s oldest and most spiritually resonant cities, unfolding a shared exploration of love, loss, and belonging.

“Odisha has a rich cinematic legacy that deserves a global stage,” noted Shiladitya Bora, seeing Bindusagar as part of a cultural revival. Bora is known for curating acclaimed films such as Bayaan (TIFF 2025), Ghaath (Berlinale 2023), and National Award-winner Picasso.

“We believe that this is the moment of rebirth for Odia storytelling. We hope to contribute to a new era where Odia films travel, win hearts, and take their rightful place internationally. This film is our humble beginning in that direction,” he said.

National Award-winning actor Prakruti Mishra, who plays Shreeja, situates the film in the emotional space of return and rediscovery. “Bindusagar isn’t just a film, it's an emotion — a bridge between our roots and the world. For me, and for Shreeja, it’s a journey of love, loss, and rediscovery that speaks to anyone who has ever looked for a piece of home in a faraway place.”

“With Bindusagar, we wanted to take a hyperlocal story rooted deeply in Odia culture and present it through a universal cinematic lens,” noted director Abhishek Swain, articulating a vision that feels both local and global. “The idea was to create a film that stays true to its soil while resonating emotionally with audiences everywhere — across classes and masses alike,” he continued.

Abhishek Swain is known for the films Through the Eyes of an Artist (2019), FOUR: Vol. I (2022) and Button of Life (2018).

The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa will take place from November 20 to 28. The festival will feature over 240 films from 81 countries, with Japan as the Country of Focus.

Bindusagar will be released in theatres in early 2026.