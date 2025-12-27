Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor wrap Delhi shooting schedule of 'Peddi'

Actors Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor have wrapped shooting for the Delhi schedule of their upcoming film "Peddi".

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas.

The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, with music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, cinematography by R Rathnavelu, production design by Avinash Kolla and editing by Navin Nooli.

It is set to release in theatres worldwide on March 27.

The makers shared the news with a post on their Instagram handle on Friday. "#Peddi wraps up a key schedule in Delhi with immersive, poetic visuals. A few superb sequences were shot in this schedule. #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026," read the caption.

"Peddi" marks the second Telugu project for Kapoor after “Devara”, headlined by Charan’s “RRR” co-star Jr NTR.

The cast also includes Kannada megastar Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and “Mirzapur” actor Divyendu Sharma.

