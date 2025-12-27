Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, wish Salman Khan on his 60th birthday

Bollywood celebrities Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Zoya Akhtar, Rakul Preet Singh and Suniel Shetty were among the ones who wished actor Salman Khan on the latter’s 60th birthday on Saturday.

From sharing old snaps of the actor to film stills, everyone celebrated the actor on his special day with heartfelt notes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Katrina Kaif, who starred alongside Salman in the spy thriller, the Tiger film franchise, shared a film still of the actor. “Tiger Tiger Tiger..happy 60th birthday to the super human you are. May every day be full of love and light,” Katrina wrote on Instagram.

“Our friendship has always been simple...sometimes we meet more when we’re working on a film together, and sometimes even when we’re not. But the love and bond have always remained the same. I truly hope this friendship, this warmth we share, lasts forever. Welcome to the 60s, my friend,” Anil Kapoor wrote on Instagram alongside a set of never-before-seen old pictures of the actor clicked over the years.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared pictures with Salman, supposedly clicked at a film set to wish the latter on his special day. “My Dearest Bhau, I wish you the bestest day filled with love, laughter and happiness. I don’t have words to express what you mean to me. You have always been there for me unconditionally, treated me like a brother, like family. I love you, Bhau… Happy Happy Birthday,” he wrote alongside the pictures.

Sanjay Dutt shared a picture of himself embracing Salman Khan. He wrote, “Bhaijaan, happy birthday and love you, god bless you, may god give you health and success.”

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar joined the celebration by posting a throwback photo of Salman. She wrote, “Happy Birthday, Salman. Health, Happiness and 60 More. May you shine your starlight forever.”

Actress Bhagyashree wrote, “Then and now! Friendship always... dosti ke asool humesha...Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan...Wish you health, happiness and peace.” The actress made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya.

Suniel Shetty shared a photo on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “To the man whose heart is bigger than his stardom... happy birthday bhaaii. May your kindness keep shining brighter than every spotlight. Always love, always respect.”

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who shared screen with Salman Khan in films including Dus and Phir Milenge, wished the actor on his 60th birthday. “Then to NOW...Another year older, but still the same crazy! Happppyyy Birthday @beingsalmankhan...Stay happy, healthy and amazing... our forever Tiger.”

“Happy Birthday, Salman Sir! Wishing you continued good health, happiness, and success. May the coming year bring new achievements and many reasons to smile,” actress Rakul Preet Singh wrote.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in the war drama Battle of Galwan.