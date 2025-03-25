MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Nushrratt Bharuccha’s ‘Chhorii 2’ to premiere on Prime Video in April; teaser out

Also starring Soha Ali Khan, the second instalment of the film series is directed by Vishal Furia

Entertainment Web Desk Published 25.03.25, 02:21 PM
Nushrratt Bharuccha in ‘Chhorii 2’

Nushrratt Bharuccha in ‘Chhorii 2’ IMDb

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Chhorii 2, the sequel to her 2021 horror drama Chhorii, is set to premiere on Prime Video on April 11, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

In the teaser, Nushrratt’s character, Sakshi, races against time to save her daughter from evil spirits, with Soha Ali Khan making a chilling appearance as one of the spirits. The suspense builds as the battle between good and evil unfolds.

“Ek baar phir…woh khet, woh khatra, woh khauf…,” the streaming platform wrote on Instagram.

A remake of Vishal’s 2017 Marathi film Lapachhapi, Chhorri, which premiered on Prime Video on November 26, 2021, follows the story of a pregnant woman whose unborn child is targeted by evil spirits.

Chhorii 2, directed by Vishal Furia, is expected to continue Sakshi’s story from Chhorrii.

“Sakshi must rescue her seven-year-old daughter from a superstitious cult while fighting societal malpractices and the horror that continues to haunt her and young women around her,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. “OMG!!This is amazing @furia_vishal Can’t wait,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Release this in theatre.”

The movie will be produced by T-Series, Crypt TV and Abundantia Entertainment.

Bharuccha was last seen in Pranay Meshram’s 2023 thriller film Akelli. She also has Faraz Arif Ansari’s Bun Tikki in the pipeline. The film stars Shabana Azmi, Abhay Deol and Zeenat Aman.

