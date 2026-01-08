Now play ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’, ‘Stranger Things’ puzzles on Netflix to test your knowledge

Netflix has introduced puzzles based on Stranger Things, KPop Demon Hunters and Emily in Paris, letting audiences test their knowledge about the hit shows.

The interactive game invites fans to engage with their favourite shows in a whole new way, turning screen time into a mix of entertainment and challenge.

From word games and sudoku to crossovers and Waywords, a variety of games are available on the platform to choose from.

The game archive is a treasure trove, where one can switch between Upside Down and a Roman holiday with the streamer’s newly launched Emily in Paris collection puzzle game set.

Games based on Squid Game and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery are also available on Netflix.

Users can dive into a massive collection of Stranger Things challenges, with an exclusive look into the behind-the-scenes videos and get a close-up look at Mind Flayer, Demogorgons, and Vecna.

The puzzles will allow fans to interact with the world of KPop Demon Hunters beyond the film. It features art and challenges related to the characters. Users can participate in interactive puzzle-solving sessions with the characters — Rumi, Mira and Zoey.

In a switch to the world of chic and fashion, fans can experience a tour around Paris and Rome with Emily Cooper from Emily in Paris. Users can catch a close glimpse into the Parisian pavement and historic ruins of Rome while solving puzzles and experiencing the biggest twists and turns.

The Puzzled section of Netflix has introduced a special collection of nine puzzles based on Emily’s latest adventures in Season 5.

“Puzzled brings all your favourite logic and word games into one place, giving you a convenient hub to keep your mind sharp. Whether you’re a word wizard or more of a logic lover, Puzzled has something to tickle your brain every day,” reads a statement on Tudum.

To play Puzzled on Netflix, download the standalone Puzzled app from your phone’s app store, then open it and log in with your Netflix account to access various daily word, logic, and visual puzzles.