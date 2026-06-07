‘Jo ukhadna hai ukhad lo’: Shilpa Shinde’s cryptic post amid backlash over decade-old sexual harassment case

Shilpa Shinde has triggered fresh controversy with a cryptic social media post amid growing demands for action against her following her recent remarks on a decade-old sexual harassment case involving television producer Sanjay R. Kohli.

Shinde shared a video on social media with the message, “Always ready to say, jo ukhadna hai ukhad lo”.

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“Jalne walo jalte raho apna khoon Kisi jarurat mand ko mat do jala Jala Ke khatam kar do,” she wrote in the caption.

The post has drawn attention due to its timing.

The controversy stems from Shinde’s appearance on a YouTube channel hosted by comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, where she reportedly admitted that she had filed a false sexual harassment case against producer Sanjay R. Kohli around 10 years ago, saying she had “no other option” at the time due to alleged pressure linked to contractual restrictions.

Her comments have triggered strong reactions. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take cognisance of the matter and initiate appropriate action.

“A false sexual-harassment allegation can cause irreparable damage to a person's reputation, family, children, career and mental well-being. Such accusations can permanently tarnish an individual's image and have devastating consequences not only for the accused but also for their family members and loved ones,” AICWA said in a statement.

Also Read Cine workers’ body calls for action against Shilpa Shinde for false harassment allegation

The matter also revives attention on Shinde’s exit from the television show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in 2016, which began with disputes over contracts and alleged payment delays before escalating into legal disputes that were later settled out of court.

Following her admission, the NCM India Council for Men Affairs has sought action and urged Mumbai Police to initiate proceedings against the actor.