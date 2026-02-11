‘Spider Noir’ first look: Nicolas Cage’s down-on-his-luck superhero springs back to action

Prime Video has dropped first-look images from its upcoming series Spider-Noir, starring Nicolas Cage in his first leading role in a television series. The show is set to premiere later this year.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television for MGM+ and Prime Video, the series will debut domestically on MGM+’s linear broadcast channel before launching globally on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

The show will be available to stream in two formats, “Authentic Black & White” and “True-Hue Full Colour”, as per the makers.

One of the first-look images introduces Cage as Ben Reilly who was once the superhero known as “The Spider”. After a personal tragedy, he stepped away from his heroic alter ego. An extraordinary case draws the down-on-his-luck private investigator back into action.

Robbie Robertson (Lamorne Morris) plays a journalist working in 1930s New York, determined to succeed despite the odds. He is committed to advancing his career and supporting his best friend, Ben.

Cat Hardy (Li Jun Li) is the leading attraction at a premiere New York nightclub. While she appears focused on her own interests, her motivations are more layered.

Janet (Karen Rodriguez) portrays Ben Reilly’s secretary. Described as smart, scrappy and loyal, she is keen to help her employer grow his business and is unafraid to speak candidly.

Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. The story follows Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a seasoned private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to confront his past following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s only superhero.

The series also features Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston and Brendan Gleeson. Guest cast members include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

Emmy-winning director Harry Bradbeer has helmed and executive produced the first two episodes. Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal, the Oscar-winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Lord and Miller executive produce for Lord Miller, along with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear.

Amy Pascal also serves as an executive producer via Pascal Pictures. Cage and Pavlina Hatoupis are also executive producers.