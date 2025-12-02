‘7 years married to my dream girl’: Nick Jonas wishes Priyanka Chopra on their wedding anniversary

Singer Nick Jonas wished wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, on their seventh wedding anniversary on Tuesday by sharing a photo of the latter.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 at Udaipur, Rajasthan. Four years later, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy in January 2022.

On his Instagram story, Nick shared a photo of Priyanka relaxing by the water with the caption, “7 years married to my dream girl.”

Priyanka and Nick met for the first time at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party event in 2017. After a year of whirlwind romance, the couple got married on December 1, 2018 in a lavish three-day wedding in Jodhpur.

Priyanka recently made a comeback to singing after nearly eight years with her latest Hindi rendition of the classic George Michael song Last Christmas for a new film titled Christmas Karma.

Originally sung by British pop duo Wham!, the song was released in 1986.

Priyanka will be next seen in S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming action drama Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu.

Varanasi marks Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after 2019’s The Sky is Pink, which also starred Farhan Akhtar. This is also the first time that Mahesh Babu is collaborating with Rajamouli.

The upcoming action drama is expected to hit theatres worldwide in March 2027.